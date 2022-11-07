Gabbard endorses Grassley

Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection campaign on Sunday.

In a statement, Gabbard praised Grassley’s conservative priorities and said Grassley’s Democratic opponent, Mike Franken, would be a “rubber stamp for the Biden administration.”

“I’m supporting Chuck Grassley because we need leaders who will put the well-being of people ahead of party politics, and fulfill their commitment to uphold the Constitution and defend our freedoms,” Gabbard said.

In a video posted to Twitter, Gabbard said Grassley was the alternative to what she called “radical, so-called woke idealogues” supported by the Democratic Party.

Gabbard, a U.S. House representative from Hawaii between 2013 and 2021, has been critical of the Democratic Party since leaving office, and In October she announced she was leaving the party. She has endorsed and campaigned with Republicans nationally since then, including Blake Masters and Kari Lake in Arizona and Darren Bailey in Illinois.

Gabbard was a contender in the 2020 Democratic primary for president, visiting Iowa several times before dropping out of the race in March. She failed to gain major support in the contest, hovering around 1% in polls.

Grassley has also been endorsed by Max Baucus, a former Democratic U.S. senator who served on the Senate Finance Committee with Grassley from 2001 to 2011.