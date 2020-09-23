Gale Sayers, the Hall of Fame running back from Omaha, dies at 77

Gale Sayers, who grew up in Omaha and became one of the greatest running backs of all time, died Wednesday. He was 77.

The Hall of Famer, who suffered from dementia late in life, invigorated the NFL in the 1960s with his highlight runs. As a rookie in 1965, Sayers scored a league-record 22 touchdowns. Five times an All-Pro, Sayers twice led the NFL in rushing yards.

But the numbers can’t possibly capture Sayers, who dazzled fans and baffled defenses.

“He took you by surprise even when you knew he was coming,” Packers coach Vince Lombardi once said.

“He had a class and style all his own,” said Johnny Rodgers, the Heisman Trophy winner who grew up studying Sayers at North Omaha’s Kountze Park.

Even playing against him, you caught yourself admiring him, said John Beasley, Omaha native and Hollywood actor.

“Gale was just poetry in motion,” Beasley said. “It was like watching a ballet when you saw Gale move down the field. He wasn’t as fast as his brother Roger, but he was quick. A glimpse of daylight and he was gone.”

Give me 18 inches of daylight, Sayers used to say, that’s all I need. But he shined no matter the conditions.