Gale Sayers, the Hall of Fame running back from Omaha, dies at 77

Gale Sayers, who grew up in Omaha and became one of the greatest running backs of all time, died Wednesday. He was 77.
The Hall of Famer, who suffered from dementia late in life, invigorated the NFL in the 1960s with his highlight runs. As a rookie in 1965, Sayers scored a league-record 22 touchdowns. Five times an All-Pro, Sayers twice led the NFL in rushing yards.
But the numbers can’t possibly capture Sayers, who dazzled fans and baffled defenses.
“He took you by surprise even when you knew he was coming,” Packers coach Vince Lombardi once said.
“He had a class and style all his own,” said Johnny Rodgers, the Heisman Trophy winner who grew up studying Sayers at North Omaha’s Kountze Park.
Even playing against him, you caught yourself admiring him, said John Beasley, Omaha native and Hollywood actor.
“Gale was just poetry in motion,” Beasley said. “It was like watching a ballet when you saw Gale move down the field. He wasn’t as fast as his brother Roger, but he was quick. A glimpse of daylight and he was gone.”
Give me 18 inches of daylight, Sayers used to say, that’s all I need. But he shined no matter the conditions.
Never more than a rainy day at Wrigley Field in 1965 when Sayers produced 336 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns on just 16 touches against the San Francisco 49ers. Mud stained his white pants but didn’t slow him down. He scored on an 80-yard screen pass, a 50-yard run and an 85-yard punt return.
“The greatest performance in National Football League history,” Bears teammate Mike Ditka said decades later.
Across the NFL Wednesday, Sayers’ contemporaries and fans mourned his loss.
After facing Gale in practices, Hall of Fame teammate Dick Butkus stated, “I knew I could play against anybody. We lost one of the best Bears ever and more importantly we lost a great person."
The Sayers family moved to North Omaha from rural Kansas in the early '50s. His parents struggled to give three sons — Roger, Gale and Ron — a stable home, but the boys found a safety net in the neighborhood.
When their dad went to work polishing cars at 6 a.m., Roger and Gale took off on their bicycles to Adams Park. They collected pop bottles, turning them in for 2 cents apiece. They took old skates, nailed them to two-by-fours and turned them into skateboards, racing them down Grant Street.
Their dad had two jobs and mom cleaned homes. They couldn’t afford babysitters, so Gale and older brother Roger had a key to the house. They walked to school and back, finished their chores and hurried outside for another football game in the alley or empty lot.
Preston Love Jr. competed against Sayers at the youth, high school and college level. Gale’s talent stood out from his very first carries with the Roberts Dairy midget team in 1955.
Sayers opened people’s eyes, Love said, “but in high school, we closed our eyes! He was a phenomenon. Oh my god. Every time they gave him the ball, he had the potential of doing something to you. Heaven forbid if you were between him and the goal line. That would keep you up at night.
“Some people can play the violin, but others have a gift. Some people can sing, but others have a gift. Gale just had a gift.”
As a junior at Central High, Sayers was the city’s top football player. His senior season, 1960, he excelled at tailback and linebacker, leading Central to an undefeated season, 7-0-1.
“Gale’s headlines,” Don Lee wrote in The World-Herald, “were harvested mostly from slashing, high-stepping, long-striding, hard-hitting, high-scoring runs.”
Said Omahan Mike Green, a former Husker running back: “All of us coming up behind Gale Sayers wanted to be the next Gale Sayers.”
After a long and turbulent recruiting battle, Gale reneged on his Nebraska commitment and chose Kansas, where he twice earned All-America honors.
On Nov. 9, 1963, Beasley was in the Army stationed in Berlin when he entered a theater and heard a news reel over the speakers. “Gale Sayers, the Kansas Comet ...”
“I just left my date at the door and ran!” Beasley said. “I was just so proud of him.”
What did Sayers do to generate buzz halfway around the world? A 99-yard touchdown run at Nebraska of all places.
Sayers’ exploits stirred pride in Black communities across the country, especially North Omaha. In March 1965, one day after Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, Sayers joined a sit-in at the Kansas administration building to protest discrimination in university housing and the Greek system. Sayers was arrested.
“They accept me as a football star,” Sayers said, “but not as a Negro.”
Football fans recognized Sayers’ talent at Kansas, but even his family was surprised by his early impact with the Chicago Bears.
In Sayers’ third game, he piled up 184 yards rushing and receiving at Green Bay. Two weeks later in Minnesota, Sayers scored four second-half touchdowns and compiled 324 all-purpose yards on 22 touches, including a 96-yard kickoff return.
Sayers vomited before every game in ’65. Too nervous. But he epitomized grace. During an era of three yards and a cloud of dust, he made football artistic. Tackling him was like catching smoke.
A devastating knee injury in 1968 slowed Sayers down, but he recovered and led the league in rushing the following season. A second knee injury ended his career in ’71.
Sayers’ cultural impact stretched beyond football. In 1970, a made-for-TV movie, “Brian’s Song,” documented Sayers’ friendship with white teammate Brian Piccolo, who was dying of cancer. The film broke stereotypes during an era of bitter racial conflicts.
"My heart is broken over the loss of my dear friend, Gale Sayers,” said actor Billy Dee Williams, who portrayed Sayers in the movie. “He was an extraordinary human being with the kindest heart."
At 34, Sayers became the youngest inductee in history to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He worked in administration at Kansas and Southern Illinois before launching a booming technology company. He and his wife, Ardie, retired in small-town Indiana but made frequent trips to Omaha to see family, often raising money for local charities.
About 11 years ago, Sayers began losing his memory. Mayo Clinic doctors diagnosed dementia in 2013. They believed that football played a major role, Ardie said.
By 2019, Gale’s nephew said it was almost like Galloping Gale was in a shell. “He’s in there. You know he’s in there. But there’s no vocabulary.”
Memories of Sayers remain strong in his hometown, especially with those who marveled at his moves.
“He was really a classy kind of guy,” Rodgers said. “He just had a very encouraging, rewarding life. We should pattern ourselves after him.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!