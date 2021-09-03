Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers. vs. Rams

Nebraska plays in front of a home crowd for the first time since 2019 and is looking to put a dispiriting season-opening loss at Illinois in the rearview mirror when it welcomes Fordham to Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Let’s take a closer look at how the Huskers and Rams compare.

How the Huskers score

1. Forget your kicks: Nebraska had a chance to go up 13-2 against Illinois in the red zone, but Adrian Martinez and Wyatt Liewer missed a wide-open touchdown and eventually settled for a field goal. Nebraska’s made life hard enough on itself offensively as it is, it has to score touchdowns at the end of successful drives.

2. Giving the run-around: The talk in preseason camp was about establishing a downhill run game. Nebraska’s running backs carried 19 times for 54 yards on Saturday. That won’t do going forward, obviously. The Huskers would do well to get the run game going and lean on it hard against Fordham, if nothing else, to engender some confidence going forward.

3. Clean up, crew: Among NU’s maladies last week were a lost fumble, a holding penalty, an offensive pass interference, a snap over Martinez’s head and two wide-open receivers missed. Halve that list (or, better yet, ditch almost all of it) and you’re closer to the right track.