Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers. vs. Rams

Nebraska plays in front of a home crowd for the first time since 2019 and is looking to put a dispiriting season-opening loss at Illinois in the rearview mirror when it welcomes Fordham to Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Let’s take a closer look at how the Huskers and Rams compare.
How the Huskers score
1. Forget your kicks: Nebraska had a chance to go up 13-2 against Illinois in the red zone, but Adrian Martinez and Wyatt Liewer missed a wide-open touchdown and eventually settled for a field goal. Nebraska’s made life hard enough on itself offensively as it is, it has to score touchdowns at the end of successful drives.
2. Giving the run-around: The talk in preseason camp was about establishing a downhill run game. Nebraska’s running backs carried 19 times for 54 yards on Saturday. That won’t do going forward, obviously. The Huskers would do well to get the run game going and lean on it hard against Fordham, if nothing else, to engender some confidence going forward.
3. Clean up, crew: Among NU’s maladies last week were a lost fumble, a holding penalty, an offensive pass interference, a snap over Martinez’s head and two wide-open receivers missed. Halve that list (or, better yet, ditch almost all of it) and you’re closer to the right track.
How the Blackshirts shut ’em down
1. Help me help you: NU’s defense didn’t get much help from its offense or special teams last week. Those two accounted directly for nine of Illinois’ 30 and also contributed to a minus-11 in average starting field position. The defense, though, also hurt itself with Caleb Tannor’s double personal foul in the second quarter.
2. Pressure cooker: The eye test said NU’s pass rush improved in Week 1 and the stats backed it up in the way of three first-quarter sacks. The Huskers need more consistent pressure, but that arrow looks like it’s pointed in the right direction.
3. Us, not you: Erik Chinander stressed the importance of Nebraska worrying about itself both last week and again this week. Fordham played in the spring, but without some of its best players. What will the Huskers see schematically? Chinander said it shouldn’t matter. NU needs to just play its own game.
Prediction
Nebraska 49, Fordham 17
There shouldn’t be much drama in the outcome of this one. Right? … Right?
Senior safety Marquel Dismuke this week said he thinks Nebraska has a lot to prove regardless of opponent and added, almost incredulously, “Why wouldn’t we?”
That’s true. NU can’t afford to look past anybody or take anything for granted. It won’t feel like a satisfying day for the Huskers if they win in spite of a bunch of the same genre of mistakes they made against Illinois, which is certainly possible given the talent and depth discrepancies between these rosters. The ideal day for Nebraska: Clean play, crisp execution and lots of playing time for lots of players. Can they check those boxes and move on to Buffalo? We’ll find out.