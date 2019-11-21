Garza leads Iowa in 83-68 win over North Florida

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza missed his first five shots in the first six minutes.

But the Iowa junior center knew it was still early, and he could find spots in and around North Florida's zone defense.

Garza then scored 29 points as Iowa beat North Florida 83-68 in a Las Vegas Invitational preliminary game on Thursday night.

Two of Garza's first shots were blocked by North Florida forward Wajid Aminu, who is four inches shorter than the 6-foot-11 Garza.

"I was a little hesitant at first," said Garza, who made seven of his next eight shots, including six consecutive. "I didn't do a great job of finishing. I settled down and did better through the course of the game."

"He missed a couple early," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "They were banging him pretty good, they were really physical. He just adjusts. He understands they play their zone in a certain way, and he's going to be open in certain places."

The Hawkeyes (3-1) led just 39-35 at halftime, then opened the second half with a 17-4 run.

"I thought we really battled defensively in the first half," McCaffery said. "It was the consecutive stops, and taking (the lead) to 17, that really changed the complexion of the game."