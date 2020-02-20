Garza leads No. 20 Iowa past No. 25 Ohio State 85-76

“I think every game is a new game,” Evelyn said. “Every game has a new flow. I think I was in the flow of the game tonight.”

Pemsl said he knew he could do it.

“It's not like I lost it,” said Pemsl, a fourth-year junior who was suspended for last week’s loss at Indiana after being arrested for driving with a revoked license. “It’s just confidence, it’s all mental.”

Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, was dominant again.

It was his 12th consecutive game of 20 points or more in Big Ten play, the longest streak for an Iowa player in 49 seasons and the most by any conference player in the last 20 years.

“He’s a hard matchup,” Holtmann said. “He’s got the ability to really score and play inside.”

The Hawkeyes (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) opened the game with a 27-8 run in the first 10 minutes. Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) closed to within 43-35 with 41 seconds left in the first half, and was within nine points on three occasions early in the second half before Iowa went on an 18-8 run to lead 69-50 with 6:43 to play.

“We could never climb back after the first five minutes,” Holtmann said.