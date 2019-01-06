SIOUX CITY -- Emilee Gehling had to do something once she earned the Mrs. Iowa International 2019 title.
She had to put her crown in a safe place.
"Otherwise, our 4-year-old is trying to get it," laughs Gehling, who, along with husband, Aaron Gehling, keeps busy with their four children who range in age from 7 to 18 months.
"Our two oldest are boys and our two youngest are girls," she says. "Our older daughter turns 4 years old on (Jan. 5) and she would love to steal the crown at any time. She calls herself, 'Princess Rainbow Unicorn,' and she has her own little crown she wears."
She also thinks it's pretty cool that Mom also has one, the result of her earning Mrs. Iowa International 2019. She'll vie with more than 50 competitors in the Mrs. International Pageant in July in Charleston, West Virginia. The Gehlings are taking the children and making a family trip out of their trek east.
Gehling, an attorney for Goosmann Law Firm in Sioux City, says she entered the Mrs. International Pageant as it represented a way in which she could step from her comfort zone while expanding her horizons. The 2001 Bishop Heelan High School graduate had been involved in show choir, musicals, Madrigals, theater, cheerleading, quiz bowl and more during her prep days. As an undergrad at Notre Dame, she sang soprano in an a cappella group. She still cantors at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Riverside.
But, other than that, any public performance of her skill is limited, as it sometimes can be for a young professional juggling parenthood and career.
"I have an awesome support system," she interjects. "My husband and I are both from Siouxland and our parents still reside here. And, we have great daycare!"
Family is at the core of Gehling's career and her platform in the Mrs. International event. Gehling says she handles corporate law, business and transaction law, and "lots of fertility law" in her practice for Goosmann Law Firm.
"When hopeful parents try to conceive and they're not able to naturally, if they have a friend donate an egg or get an embryo donation, I handle those arrangements along with surrogacy agreements," she says.
Gehling's hope is that in her role as Mrs. Iowa International she can help focus on the discussion of the alternative ways families may add children.
"I do that through my work at the firm," she says. "It's one of the most rewarding things I can do in helping families that may not otherwise have kids. I'm a small part of the process."
The Mrs. Iowa International process consisted of an application and interview that were judged. After the interview session, officials with the national organization notified Gehling that she would represent Iowa this year.
"I never had any title before," she says. "I did try for River-Cade queen once, but I didn't place."
The Mrs. International Pageant this summer involves an interview, which comprises the bulk of the points in the competition. Additionally, there are competitions in fitness wear and evening gown. Emilee says a highlight may take place when husband Aaron walks her through the evening gown portion of the gala.
"I think it will be fun for our kids to see me go way out of my comfort zone for this," she concludes.
In addition to each contestant's charitable platform, International Pageants Inc. also supports the National Heart Association's Go Red for Women program through volunteer and financial support. The Go Red for Women movement is dedicated to fighting heart disease among women.