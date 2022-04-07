GEORGE WILL: George Will's 2022 Opening Day Quiz

After he led the National League in errors, Cubs shortstop Roy Smalley said, "They named a vitamin after me that year - One A Day." Try to do better than Smalley as you name:
1. The Hall of Fame pitcher with 324 wins but just one 20-win season:
Rollie Fingers
Don Sutton
Fergie Jenkins
Dazzy Vance
2. The player who hit his first 100 home runs in the fewest games:
Ralph Kiner
Albert Pujols
Ted Williams
Ryan Howard
3. The player who walked to lead off an inning 796 times:
Rickey Henderson
Mookie Wilson
Eddie Yost
Dom DiMaggio
4. Among the Hall of Fame pitchers from the post-1920 live-ball era, the one who has the fewest walks per nine innings:
Bob Feller
Justin Verlander
Robin Roberts
Catfish Hunter
5. The team that shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers in the last 33 innings of the 1966 World Series:
Baltimore Orioles
New York Yankees
Detroit Tigers
Kansas City Athletics
6. The player who hit the most All-Star Game home runs:
Babe Ruth
Barry Bonds
Willie Mays
Stan Musial
7. The second baseman who retired from major-league ball with the best slugging percentage since Rogers Hornsby:
Jackie Robinson
Jeff Kent
Joe Morgan
Ryne Sandberg
8. The shortstop who won a Gold Glove at age 39:
Ozzie Smith
Luis Aparicio
Derek Jeter
Omar Vizquel
9. The only pitcher whose team went 5-0 in win-or-go-home postseason games that he started:
Curt Schilling
Orel Hershiser
Andy Pettitte
Jim Palmer
10. The fourth outfielder (in addition to Willie Mays, Al Kaline and Ken Griffey Jr.) with at least 2,400 hits, 350 homers and nine Gold Gloves:
Tris Speaker
Ichiro Suzuki
Vada Pinson
Torii Hunter
11. Among pitchers with at least 900 innings, the one with the lowest WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) in the live-ball era:
Warren Spahn
Don Drysdale
Billy Wagner
Dwight Gooden
12. The Hall of Fame player who received the most intentional walks:
Stan Musial
Lou Gehrig
Hank Aaron
George Brett
13. The pitcher with the highest winning percentage among those with at least 300 wins (or 275 wins, or 250 wins):
Greg Maddux
Cy Young
Lefty Grove
Charles "Old Hoss" Radbourn
14. The pitcher with the best winning percentage among those with more than 200 wins:
Whitey Ford
Roy Halladay
John Smoltz
Mickey Lolich
15. The winner of the American League's first Most Valuable Player award (he beat out Lou Gehrig, who had 185 RBIs):
Jimmie Foxx
Babe Ruth
Al Simmons
Lefty Grove
16. The only St. Louis Brown to win an MVP award:
Rogers Hornsby
George Sisler
Rube Waddell
Heinie Manush
17. The player who had the most runs batted in in a season by a leadoff hitter:
Charlie Blackmon
Craig Biggio
Maury Wills
Richie Ashburn
18. The youngest pitcher to start an All-Star Game:
Joe Nuxhall
Félix Hernández
Bert Blyleven
Jerry Walker
19. The oldest player in an All-Star Game:
Fernando Valenzuela
Satchel Paige
Hoyt Wilhelm
Gaylord Perry
20. The oldest player to get a hit in an All-Star Game:
Minnie Minoso
Rod Carew
Carlton Fisk
Dale Murphy
21. The slugger who hit the most triples since World War II:
Roberto Clemente
Lou Brock
Willie Mays
Paul Molitor
22. The player who came in sixth in the 1936 voting for the first Hall of Fame class, which was limited to five (Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson and Walter Johnson):
Mickey Cochrane
Nap Lajoie
Cy Young
Rogers Hornsby
23. The pitcher who allowed the fewest hits per nine innings since 1900 among pitchers with at least 900 innings:
Sandy Koufax
Bret Saberhagen
Billy Wagner
Rick Sutcliffe
24. The first White Sox player to win an MVP award:
Nellie Fox
Fielder Jones
Dick Allen
Frank Thomas
25. The only player to lead both leagues in batting average in the modern era:
Frank Robinson
DJ LeMahieu
Vladimir Guerrero
Nomar Garciaparra
26. The pitcher who threw 369 innings in 1916 without surrendering a home run:
Walter Johnson
Rube Marquard
Eppa Rixey
Babe Ruth
27. The two future Hall of Fame third basemen taken on consecutive picks in the 1971 MLB draft:
Sal Bando and Wade Boggs
Brooks Robinson and Ron Santo
George Brett and Mike Schmidt
Clete Boyer and Edgar Martinez
28. The pitcher who has the best strikeout rate per nine innings in MLB history among pitchers with 900 or more innings:
Billy Wagner
Nolan Ryan
Randy Johnson
Steve Carlton
29. The youngest player to lead the major leagues in home runs in the live-ball era:
Hank Aaron
Eddie Mathews
David Justice
Ron Gant
30. The player who has the highest career batting average among Hall of Fame third basemen:
Home Run Baker
George Kell
Pie Traynor
Wade Boggs
31. The only third baseman with at least 80 extra-base hits in three seasons:
Kris Bryant
Eugenio Suárez
Nolan Arenado
Cal Ripken Jr.
32. The pitcher who has the all-time best single season WHIP, with more than 100 innings pitched:
Pedro Martinez
Mordecai Brown
Zack Greinke
Juan Marichal
33. The most recent player to lead all of MLB in batting average, home runs and RBIs in the same season:
Ted Williams
Albert Pujols
Mickey Mantle
Miguel Cabrera
34. The only pitcher of the live-ball era, with a minimum of 750 innings pitched, against whom hitters batted below .200:
Tom Glavine
Billy Wagner
Roger Clemens
David Cone
First bonus question: The catcher-turned-broadcaster who said, "Bob Gibson is the luckiest pitcher in baseball. He is always pitching when the other team doesn't score any runs:"
Bob Uecker
Tim McCarver
John Flaherty
Joe Garagiola
Second bonus question: The catcher-turned-broadcaster who said, "One time, I got pulled over at 4 a.m. I was fined $75 for being intoxicated and 400 for being with the Phillies:"
Bob Uecker
Tim McCarver
John Flaherty
Joe Garagiola
- - -
Answers
1. Don Sutton
2. Ryan Howard (325 games)
3. Answer: Rickey Henderson
4. Robin Roberts (1.73)
5. Baltimore Orioles
6. Stan Musial (6 in 24 games)
7. Answer: Jeff Kent (.509)
8. Omar Vizquel
9. Curt Schilling
10. Torii Hunter
11. Billy Wagner (0.998 - fewer base runners than innings)
12. Stan Musial (298 for 12,721 plate appearances)
13. Lefty Grove (0.680)
14. Whitey Ford (0.690)
15. Lefty Grove (31-4, ERA 2.06 in 1931)
16. George Sisler (1922)
17. Charlie Blackmon (103 in 2017)
18. Jerry Walker was 20 in 1959.
19. Satchel Paige was 47 in 1953.
20. Carlton Fisk was 43 in 1991.
21. Roberto Clemente (166)
22. Nap Lajoie (64.6% of vote)
23. Billy Wagner (5.99)
24. Nellie Fox (1959)
25. DJ LeMahieu
26. Walter Johnson
27. George Brett and Mike Schmidt
28. Billy Wagner (11.92)
29. Eddie Mathews (47 in 1953 at age 21)
30. Wade Boggs (.328)
31. Nolan Arenado
32. Pedro Martinez (.737 in 2000)
33. Mickey Mantle (.353 BA, 52 HRs, 130 RBIs in 1956)
34. Billy Wagner (.187)
First bonus question: Tim McCarver
Second bonus question: Bob Uecker