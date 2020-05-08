GEORGE WILL: World contains political menaces more durable than a virus

WASHINGTON -- Georgi Markov felt a sting on the back of his thigh as he waited for a bus at Waterloo Bridge, about half a mile from the Houses of Parliament, on Sept. 7, 1978. He turned to see a man bending to retrieve an umbrella.

When Markov, Bulgaria's leading man of letters before he defected in 1968, died four days later, a pinhead-sized pellet was removed from his thigh. Made of a platinum-iridium alloy, the pellet had two openings for the release of the poison ricin. In a speech shortly thereafter, a senior Bulgarian security official expressed "the deepest gratitude to our Soviet comrades-in-arms of the KGB for their constant help and comradely assistance."

That was 42 years ago. This was last week:

Zdenek Hrib, the mayor of Prague, confirmed that he was given police protection after a Czech magazine reported that three weeks ago a Russian arrived in the Czech Republic carrying ricin and was driven to the Russian embassy in a diplomatic vehicle. Czech law enforcement has not confirmed a plot. The BBC reports that Hrib "filed a report to the authorities after noticing he was being followed close to his home, and had seen the same person 'multiple times,' but he added that he could not confirm if the protection was related to this report."