Getting the full value

Last week when Iowa native Cloris Leachman died, plenty of stories flooded my mind. Over the 40-plus years I’ve been with The Sioux City Journal, I’ve gotten to interview her a number of times. She was always a lot of fun and, yes, never forgot the state she called home.
Thanks to The Journal – and its archives – I was able to find those old stories and relive those moments.
You can do it, too, if you have an online subscription. Thanks to our e-edition, our connection to newspapers.com and the vast archives we boast, you can relive those moments that were chronicled in The Journal.
At a time when we want to remember a less harrowing time, the paper’s online resource can be a great place to find those times that “made the paper.”
Because I’m so confident of The Journal’s ability to chronicle our times, preserve our memorable moments and serve as a resource for everything from genealogy to class reunion prep, I want to give you an opportunity you shouldn’t resist.
For a short period of time, we’re offering you 12 months of the online edition for only $26.
You’ll be able to get all the latest news, the e-edition (which is an online replica of the daily print edition) and access to our archives.
It’s an offer you shouldn’t ignore.
If you don’t believe me, search your own name in the archives and you may find moments you forgot.
If you search “Cloris Leachman,” get ready for a story about how she puts on her makeup. It’s worth the deep dive.