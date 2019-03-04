In this file photo, San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer, and his wife Pam, applaud before an opening day baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in San Francisco. Baer is taking a leave of absence from the team following the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife. The Giants board of directors released a statement Monday saying that Baer has been granted a request to take personal time away from the team.