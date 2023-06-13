SIOUX CITY — During Monday's Sioux City Council meeting, a representative from Gill Hauling, Inc. addressed concerns about the solid waste and recycling container replacement process, which hasn't gone as smoothly as customers, city staff and the waste management service had hoped.

In February, the council approved a 10-year agreement between the city and Gill Hauling for solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services. Per the agreement, all serviced locations are to receive new solid waste and recycling containers for a unified look throughout the city, as well as safe and efficient collections.

"We know it has not been the success we wanted it to be right out of the chute. But I think we corralled the problems," said Shawn McDowell, of Gill Hauling.

McDowell told the council that 43,600 carts have been replaced so far, which accounts for roughly two-thirds of the project.

McDowell explained that Gill Hauling hired Sierra Container to provide the new carts. Sierra, in turn, hired two third-party companies for reclamation and delivery.

"The reclamation team kept getting ahead of the delivery team," he said. "The first couple of weeks were really rough; and we had about 900 total work orders of carts that were removed and, then, not redelivered. Those have been all been caught up."

Councilman Matthew O'Kane said he tried contacting Gill Hauling three times about having four bins, which he was perplexed about. When O'Kane did get through to someone, he said the response he got was that it was "the city's fault" that he had that many containers.

"It's been four weeks now, and they're still sitting on the curb," O'Kane said.

McDowell said Gill Hauling is using the city's data for the replacement project. He said discrepancies have been found in the data and that Gill Hauling is working to correct those.

O'Kane also expressed concerns about crews knocking the wheels off the old carts and leaving spacers littering the roadways. He said these black discs pose a danger to people riding motorcycles or bicycles.

"They're going to wipeout. They're going to get seriously injured," he said.

McDowell said he would contact Sierra and make sure that the reclamation team is doing a "better job."

Arah Montagne, the city's environmental services program & development manager, said seniors have called about being unable to pull their garbage and recycling containers up to the curb. She said the driver supervisor has gone to those residences and moved the containers back to their homes for them.

"We do have a disabled or hardship paperwork that they can fill out if they need help getting their cans to and from the house. Gill offers that service," she said.

Mayor Bob Scott asked McDowell how he's supposed to know when his garbage cans are going to be replaced. He said he usually only puts one out at a time, but has more containers that will need to be replaced.

"It's been a train wreck.Come on. I mean, what are we doing here? When do I know you're going to deliver to my house? When does anybody out here know, when you don't?" he said.

Montagne said they were "afraid" to provide maps to the public in case crews didn't get to a particular area to replace containers on a designated day.

"We would then have residents calling in saying, 'It was supposed to be my pickup day,'" she said. "So, it was kind of like a catch-22. If we notified them ahead of time and, then, they had to change the route, we were going to get the phone calls."