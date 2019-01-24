PONCA, Neb. - Kaci Day scored 18 points to help No. 6 C2 Ponca down No. 7 D2 Wynot 50-34 in a Lewis & Clark Conference girls basketball game played Thursday.
Taylor Lamprecht also had 10 points for the Indians (16-2). Shaelee Planer had nine points for the Blue Devils (12-4).
EMMETSBURG 53, POCAHONTAS AREA 37: Molly Schany scored 19 points to lead the E-Hawks to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win Thursday in Pocahontas.
Raven Brown also scored 15 points for Emmetsburg (9-7). Kaylee Shivers had 11 points and Sarah Powers 10 for the Indians (4-10).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 69, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 29: Janie Schoonhoven scored 22 points to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference girls basketaball win in a game played in Orange City Thursday.
Jori Broner also scored 18 points and Justine Malenke 14 for Unity Christian (11-5 overall and 7-0 War Eagle). Grace Elser led the Wolves with 11 points.