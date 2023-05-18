SIOUX CITY -- Jada Newberg's hat trick helped lead the Bishop Heelan girls soccer team to a 10-0 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in Class 1A regional quarterfinal Wednesday night.

Lauryn Peck added two goals and three assists for the top-seeded Crusaders, who improved to 13-3.

The Nighthawks ended the season with a 1-13 record.

Heelan advances to play Unity Christian in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Field.

Unity (8-9) moved on with a 3-2 win over West Sioux in Orange City Wednesday night.

In the other bottom half of the Region 7 bracket, Sioux Center shut out Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-0 at the Dordt University complex, while Western Christian edged MOC-Floyd Valley 4-3 in Hull in a match that went into overtime.

Trinay Garcia contributed a goal and an assist for Sioux Center.

Apiyo Harberts recorded a hat trick for Western Christian and MOC-FV's Aubrey DeShaw also scored three goals.

Sioux Center (12-3) and Western Christian (9-5) will meet in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dordt.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton ends the season 3-13, while MOC-FV finished 8-9.

In Class 1A Region 6, East Sac County droppped a 4-0 decision to top-seed Gilbert Wednesday night. The Raiders finish 6-9.