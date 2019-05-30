DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Tiger Woods got off to a slower start than he would have liked Thursday at the Memorial.
That had more do with a stopwatch than a scorecard.
Ryan Moore opened with five birdies in seven holes and never missed a fairway after the first one, posting a 7-under 65 for his best start in his 14th appearance at Muirfield Village. He was one shot ahead of Jordan Spieth, who chipped in for birdie, for par and holed a 35-foot eagle putt.
Woods made a pair of late birdies to salvage a 70 in his first round since missing the cut at the PGA Championship. He played his second nine in a foursome along with Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose and a rules official in a cart timing them because they were so far out of position.
"We were on the clock most of the back nine," Woods said. "That made things a little more complicated."
Getting caught up wasn't easy with various tee shots in water hazards, though it was obvious how far behind they were. Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas were the group ahead of them, and McIlroy hit his tee shot on the par-4 second into a backyard. With no official nearby, he had to walk 300 yards back to the tee to hit again. That took time. Still, walking off the fourth green, the group of Woods, DeChambeau and Rose still had not reached the third tee.
DeChambeau, who considers such variables as air density and elevation change in his pre-shot routine, went over his allotted time on No. 5 and was given a warning for a bad time. He made birdie, took double bogey from a fairway bunker on the next hole and began his title defense with a 74.
He was frustrated by being on the clock, and by not getting through to the PGA Tour on how to measure pace of play.
"The time to hurry is in between shots. It's not the shot," DeChambeau said. "It's timing how people walk. You have to add that to the equation. If you've got someone walking slow, they get up to the shot, take their 20 seconds. What's the aggregate time for them to hit that shot in between shots? That's really what matters. That's what I believe. The total time it took me — if you were to take my process and walking time — is the exact time as everyone else."
WOMEN'S US OPEN: Japan's Mamiko Higa shot a bogey-free 65 for the lowest round ever in a U.S. Women's Open debut, taking an early lead at the event.
Higa had three straight birdies on the front nine for a one-shot lead halfway through the opening round at the Country Club of Charleston. Her sixth and final birdie came at the par-3 17th.
Esther Henseleit of Germany had a 66 and Celine Boutier of France was next at 67. Sei Young Kim of South Korea finished at 68.
The 25-year-old Higa tied for the third-lowest round in U.S. Women's Open history. Helen Alfredsson holds the record with a 63 in her opening round in 1994.
The other half of the field teed off in a steamy afternoon where temperatures rose to the mid-90s.