Golf

Sitzmann, Kingsley-Pierson win girls WVC meet; Copeland, Woodbury Central take boys' side: Kingsley Pierson sophomore Jordyn Sitzmann was runner-up at the Western Valley Conference meet a season ago.

This time around Sitzmann was the individual medalist with a score of 43 over nine holes at Holstein Country Club, and Kingsley-Pierson posted the low team score with a 197. MVAOCOU came in second at 205 and Ridge View (212) was third.

Woodbury Central won the boys' competition at Brookside Golf Course in Kingsley, with Copeland the top individual at 36. Host Kingsley-Pierson was second (169) and OABCIG (176) rounded out the top three.

Sitzmann beat out West Monona's Sage Minnihan (47) and OABCIG's Rylee Krayenhagen (47) for the top girls spot, while Copeland fended off a pair of Kingsley-Pierson golfers for first on the boys side.

K-P's Vincent Koelling took second with a 40, and teammate Evan Nuemann was a stroke behind.

West Sioux's Millikan medalist at War Eagle Conference meet, A-W top team: West Sioux senior Avery Millikan was the top individual golfer at the War Eagle Conference tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in Sioux Center.

Millikan shot an 80 over 18 holes for the win. The team title went to Akron-Westfield, with a four-person team score of 345. Remsen Saint Mary's was second at 358 and Unity Christian (361) came in third.

Individually, Millikan was followed by Trinity Chrisitan's Alec DeBoer's 82 and Hinton's Kaden Barrett (85).