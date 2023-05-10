Lede

Kuemper Catholic produced meet medalist Braxton Vonnahme, who shot a 73, runner-up Carter Putney, who carded a 75 and Maverick Schwabe, who took third with a 77.

Kuemper was the top team with a combined four-person round of 308.

Class 1A regional at Primghar Golf Course, hosted by South O'Brien.

Gehlen Catholic was the top team there with a final four-person score of 324 over 18 holes. Kinglsey-Pierson scored a 329 to take second and advance to the district meet at Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars as Gehlen Catholic will play host.

Individual qualifiers include Trinity Christian's Alex DeBoer and George-Little Rock's Spencer Sprock. DeBoer shot a 79 and Sprock an 82.

Gehlen's Dawson Barthole was meet medalist with a round of 74. DeBoer was runner-up and Kingsley-Pierson went 3-4 in Emerson Pratt (80) and Vincent Koelling (81).