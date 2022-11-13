Inaugural season of girls wrestling starts, 50 SSCSD girls participating

SIOUX CITY – High school girls all over the state are making wrestling history.

The inaugural season of sanctioned girls wrestling in Iowa started this month and the first competition in the state is on Monday.

The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union in January made girls wrestling the 11th sanctioned high school female sport in Iowa.

High school girls have been wrestling in Iowa for decades, and advocates have been pushing to allow girls their own teams and seasons for years. In this first year, more than 100 schools in the state are offering girls’ wrestling programs.

In the Sioux City Community School District, around 50 girls will participate this season. North High School has around 15, East High has around 15 and West High has around 20 female student-athletes participating. Some have wrestled in the past, while others are just starting.

Molly Sek, a junior at North, has been wrestling since eighth grade. She said it is exciting for girls to have their own wrestling teams and own events to participate and grow in.

She said there is a lot of talent in the district as well as in the state, and she is excited to see it throughout the season. She believes it’s important to have a separate girls’ team so girls can have a space to represent themselves and women in the sport, rather than from the sidelines.

“Being known as a male-dominated sport, now we have females who are going out and setting a different bar and a different standard and proving that we’re just as strong as the other competition, other men,” Sek said.

Idella Edwards is a senior at North and has been wrestling for three years. She started wrestling because she wanted to participate in school activities and be challenged. She said it is difficult to wrestle against boys because, in her experience, boys in her same weight class are stronger.

“Wrestling girls makes it more even for girls to do well instead of just getting pummeled by the guys,” she said. “I think it’s important because then it builds confidence in the sport.”

Trever Case has been coaching wrestling for 25 years and is coaching the North High School team. Practice officially started on Oct. 31 statewide and Case said it has been fun to see the girls work hard and learn.

“To watch a lot of them go from not knowing anything to what they can do now, in just under two weeks, is pretty impressive.”

Case said having a separate season for the girls provides more opportunities. As a parent, he said he wouldn’t have encouraged his daughters to participate in wrestling, knowing they were going to wrestle boys.

He said it’s a fairer competition.

“If your daughter weighs 150, they’re now wrestling a 150-pound girl where in the past they would be wrestling a 150-pound boy, and as you get to be juniors and seniors, there’s a big difference in strength in most cases,” he said.

This is the first time North High junior Analicia Salas has tried wrestling. She said a friend encouraged her to do it and while she was scared at first, she enjoys it now. She said had she been wrestling against boys, she wouldn’t have tried the sport.

The teams are allowed 15 meets—14 competitions and one regional—before state, just like the boys’ teams. Girls’ weight classes are between 100 and 235.

North and West’s first competition will be Tuesday in Sioux Rapids at the Sioux Central Girls Invitational.

On Thursday, Sioux City will host the first girls wrestling Missouri River Conference tournament at North High School. Approximately 100 female student-athletes from Sioux City high schools, Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson will participate.

“I’m really excited to see the girls get out there and compete and I think it will be a really cool event,” Case said.