 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Journal kicks off annual Goodfellow charity

  • 0
2020 Little Yellow Dog auction

Charli, a Miniature Australian Shephard puppy, plays with a toy during the 85th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Warrior Hotel in Sioux City, Iowa. Charli was auctioned for $17,000 which benefits The Journal's Goodfellow charity distributing toys and books to needy children.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- For over a century, The Journal has sponsored Mr. Goodfellow Charities during the holidays to raise money to purchase toys for needy children in Siouxland.

Today, the Journal kicks off a daily front-page feature that recognizes the many businesses, groups and individuals that have contributed $1,000 or more to the charity. The goal this holiday season is to raise $135,000 to buy toys and books. Last year, the charity benefited over 8,000 children from 1,400 families.

"Every year I am amazed at the generosity of our community," said Angie Dye, president of Journal Goodfellow Charities. "With the support from local businesses, organizations and individuals, we can continue to help families in need during the holidays."

The fund drive culminates with the annual sale of the Little Yellow Dog on Dec. 11 at the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City.

This year's dog has not yet been revealed. 

A Journal reporter started Mr. Goodfellow Charities in 1914. Organizers sold the first Little Yellow Dog in 1936.

Families must apply for the Goodfellow toys with the application form that appears in The Journal, Shopper or Neighbors publications. The application is available now thru Nov. 30.

People are also reading…

Donations are appreciated. Contact the Journal offices at 515 Pavonia St., Sioux City, IA 51101, call 712-293-4310 or email goodfellowcharity77@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News