Journal kicks off annual Goodfellow charity

SIOUX CITY -- For over a century, The Journal has sponsored Mr. Goodfellow Charities during the holidays to raise money to purchase toys for needy children in Siouxland.

Today, the Journal kicks off a daily front-page feature that recognizes the many businesses, groups and individuals that have contributed $1,000 or more to the charity. The goal this holiday season is to raise $135,000 to buy toys and books. Last year, the charity benefited over 8,000 children from 1,400 families.

"Every year I am amazed at the generosity of our community," said Angie Dye, president of Journal Goodfellow Charities. "With the support from local businesses, organizations and individuals, we can continue to help families in need during the holidays."

The fund drive culminates with the annual sale of the Little Yellow Dog on Dec. 11 at the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City.

This year's dog has not yet been revealed.

A Journal reporter started Mr. Goodfellow Charities in 1914. Organizers sold the first Little Yellow Dog in 1936.

Families must apply for the Goodfellow toys with the application form that appears in The Journal, Shopper or Neighbors publications. The application is available now thru Nov. 30.

Donations are appreciated. Contact the Journal offices at 515 Pavonia St., Sioux City, IA 51101, call 712-293-4310 or email goodfellowcharity77@gmail.com.

