Erin Ludwig of Merrill holds Polar during the Little Yellow Dog Auction at Ho-Chunk Centre in Sioux City on Dec. 8, 2018. Polar, a Golden Retriever pup, sold for $15,750 at last year's auction, which benefits The Journal's Goodfellow Charities. This year's auction will be Dec. 14.
SIOUX CITY -- For 105 years, The Journal has sponsored Mr. Goodfellow Charities during the holidays to raise money to purchase toys for needy children in Siouxland.
Today, the Journal kicks off a daily front-page feature that recognizes the many businesses, groups and individuals that have contributed $1,000 or more to the charity. The goal this holiday season is to raise $135,000 to buy toys and books for more than 7,000 children.
"We make a difference to local families. Our organization is blessed each year by the kindness and generosity of others, allowing us to purchase toys and books for children during the holidays.” said Angie Dye, president of Journal Goodfellow Charities. "We are grateful to be part of such a generous and giving community."
The fund drive culminates with the annual sale of the Little Yellow Dog pup on Dec. 14 in the atrium of the HoChunk Centre in downtown Sioux City. The event begins at 11 a.m. with holiday music from the All-America Concert Band, followed by the auction at noon.
This year's dog has not yet been revealed. Polar, a Golden Retriever pup, sold for $15,750 at last year's auction.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Families must apply for the Goodfellow toys with the application that is running daily in the Journal by Nov. 30. The toys will be distributed on Dec. 15 and Dec. 21 at the warehouse directly south of the Journal building at 515 Pavonia St.
A Journal reporter started Mr. Goodfellow Charities in 1914. Organizers sold the first Little Yellow Dog in 1936.
Front-page features for donors of $1,000 or more are still available. For more information, contact Dye at 712-293-4274.