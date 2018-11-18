SIOUX CITY -- For 104 years, the Journal has sponsored Mr. Goodfellow Charities during the holidays to raise money to purchase toys for needy children in Siouxland.
Today, the Journal kicks off a daily front-page feature that recognizes the many businesses, groups and individuals that have contributed $1,000 or more to the charity. The goal this holiday season is to raise $135,000 to buy toys and books for more than 7,000 children.
The fund drive culminates with the annual sale of the Little Yellow Dog pup on Dec. 8 in the atrium of the HoChunk Centre in downtown Sioux City. The event begins at 11 a.m. with holiday music from the All-America Concert Band, followed by the auction at noon.
This year's dog has not yet been revealed. The breeder for this year is Lisa Miller.
Families must apply for the Goodfellow toys with the application that is running daily in the Journal and weekly in the Siouxland Shoppers Guide. The toys will be distributed on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 at the warehouse directly south of the Journal building at 515 Pavonia St.
A Journal reporter started Mr. Goodfellow Charities in 1914. Organizers sold the first Little Yellow Dog in 1936.
"Our mission, since the beginning, has been to provide toys, and now books, to Siouxland children in need during the holidays," said Angie Dye, president of the Goodfellow Charities. "We are blessed to be a part of such a giving community."
Front-page features for donors of $1,000 or more are still available. For more information, contact Angie Dye at 712-293-4274.