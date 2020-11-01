Journal kicks off annual Goodfellow charity

SIOUX CITY -- For over a century, The Journal has sponsored Mr. Goodfellow Charities during the holidays to raise money to purchase toys for needy children in Siouxland.
Today, the Journal kicks off a daily front-page feature that recognizes the many businesses, groups and individuals that have contributed $1,000 or more to the charity. The goal this holiday season is to raise $135,000 to buy toys and books. Last year, the charity benefited over 8,000 children from 1,400 families.
“Due to Covid-19, we anticipate the number of Siouxland families and children Journal Goodfellow Charities, Inc. will serve in 2020 to be on the rise,” said Angie Dye, president of Journal Goodfellow Charities.
“We serve thousands of children from ages newborn to 12 years old. It is humbling to know that to some families, Journal Goodfellow Charities may be supplying the only gifts they will have for their children this holiday season. With support from generous local businesses, organizations and individuals, our Journal organization will continue to help those in need.”
The fund drive culminates with the annual sale of the Little Yellow Dog on Dec. 12 in the newly opened Warrior Hotel in downtown Sioux City. The auction was moved from its traditional auction location in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre to allow for greater social distancing.
This year's dog has not yet been revealed.
A Journal reporter started Mr. Goodfellow Charities in 1914. Organizers sold the first Little Yellow Dog in 1936.
Families must apply for the Goodfellow toys with the application form that appears in The Journal, Shopper or Neighbors publications, starting Sunday. The application deadline is Nov. 30.
Donations are appreciated. Contact the Journal offices at 515 Pavonia St., Sioux City, IA 51101 or call 712-293-4274 or 712-293-4310 or email adye@siouxcityjournal.com.
