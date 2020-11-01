Journal kicks off annual Goodfellow charity

SIOUX CITY -- For over a century, The Journal has sponsored Mr. Goodfellow Charities during the holidays to raise money to purchase toys for needy children in Siouxland.

Today, the Journal kicks off a daily front-page feature that recognizes the many businesses, groups and individuals that have contributed $1,000 or more to the charity. The goal this holiday season is to raise $135,000 to buy toys and books. Last year, the charity benefited over 8,000 children from 1,400 families.

“Due to Covid-19, we anticipate the number of Siouxland families and children Journal Goodfellow Charities, Inc. will serve in 2020 to be on the rise,” said Angie Dye, president of Journal Goodfellow Charities.

“We serve thousands of children from ages newborn to 12 years old. It is humbling to know that to some families, Journal Goodfellow Charities may be supplying the only gifts they will have for their children this holiday season. With support from generous local businesses, organizations and individuals, our Journal organization will continue to help those in need.”