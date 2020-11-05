 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Al Sturgeon Law Firm
Mr. Goodfellow: Al Sturgeon Law Firm

2020 Goodfellows Sturgeon Law Firm

The Law Firm of Al Sturgeon has donated to the Journal's Goodfellow fund. From left, Gina Heimgartner, Ron Pohlman, Al Sturgeon and DeAnn Kloucek  are shown Oct. 21 at the Sioux City law firm.

 Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Al Sturgeon Law Office

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Sturgeon Law Firm, founded in 1991, offers services in the area of Iowa Workers' Compensation. Al Sturgeon and Ron Pohlman have more than 60 years of combined experience in Workers' Compensation. The law firm brings a wealth of experience to injured workers.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are very pleased to give back to our community. This fits with our motto, Good People Helping Good People!"

