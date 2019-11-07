Mr. Goodfellow: Al Sturgeon Law Office

DONOR: Al Sturgeon Law Office

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Sturgeon Law Firm, founded in 1991, offers services in the area of Iowa Workers’ Compensation. Al Sturgeon and Ron Pohlman have over 60 years of combined experience in Workers’ Compensation. The law firm brings a wealth of experience to injured workers.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are very pleased to be able to give back to our community. This fits with our motto, Good People Helping Good People!"

