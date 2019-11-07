Mr. Goodfellow: Al Sturgeon Law Office
Mr. Goodfellow: Al Sturgeon Law Office

2019 Goodfellows Al Sturgeon

The Law Office of Al Sturgeon has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. From left, DeAnn Kloucek, Ron Pohlman, Gina Heimgartner and Al Sturgeon are shown Oct. 31 at the Sioux City law firm.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Al Sturgeon Law Office

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Sturgeon Law Firm, founded in 1991, offers services in the area of Iowa Workers’ Compensation. Al Sturgeon and Ron Pohlman have over 60 years of combined experience in Workers’ Compensation. The law firm brings a wealth of experience to injured workers.  

DONOR COMMENT: "We are very pleased to be able to give back to our community. This fits with our motto, Good People Helping Good People!"

