Mr. Goodfellow: Baber's Vis-Vita & Dry Ice

ABOUT THE DONOR: Al Baber started Vis-Vita in 1946. Vis-Vita means "Forces of Life" in Latin. The company is a producer of vitamin and mineral supplements for livestock and poultry. Today, the original Vis-Vita products along with ingredients are mixed and bagged at 607 Floyd Blvd. Products are sold and distributed in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

DONOR COMMENT: "On behalf of our great Vis-Vita customers past and present, our great employees, and in the name of Al Baber, we are happy to be able to support the Goodfellow fund that will benefit many kids at this time in the holy season of Christmas. This year's donation is in memory of founder Joe Karpuk, who started with the company in 1948 and worked here until his recent death."