Mr. Goodfellow: Baber's Vis-Vita & Dry Ice
Mr. Goodfellow: Baber's Vis-Vita & Dry Ice

2020 Goodfellow Baber's Vis-Vita & Dry Ice

Baber's Vis-Vita & Dry Ice has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity. From left to right, David Hecht, Fred Karpuk, Terry Barnes, J. Hearing (front), Dan Karpuk, Mike Watchorn, Ralph Babcock, and Harvy Johnson, right, are shown Dec. 17 holding photos of business founder, Joe Karpuk, who died recently. 

 Jesse Brothers

DONOR: Baber's Vis-Vita & Dry Ice

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Al Baber started Vis-Vita in 1946. Vis-Vita means "Forces of Life" in Latin. The company is a producer of vitamin and mineral supplements for livestock and poultry. Today, the original Vis-Vita products along with ingredients are mixed and bagged at 607 Floyd Blvd. Products are sold and distributed in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

DONOR COMMENT: "On behalf of our great Vis-Vita customers past and present, our great employees, and in the name of Al Baber, we are happy to be able to support the Goodfellow fund that will benefit many kids at this time in the holy season of Christmas. This year's donation is in memory of founder Joe Karpuk, who started with the company in 1948 and worked here until his recent death." 

