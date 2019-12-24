Mr. Goodfellow: Baird

DONOR: Baird

DONATION: $2,250

ABOUT THE DONOR: At Baird, we know from experience that people who care make a difference. And when those people work together in true partnership toward common goals, they can make great things happen. We salute the efforts of Goodfellow Charities who share our commitment to improving and enriching lives. Nine financial advisers and six support staffers work in the Sioux City Baird office.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are excited to begin our 10th year as Baird in Siouxland. Baird is a fantastic client and community-focused firm. Mr. Goodfellow Charities and its positive impact on those in need in our community is what the Baird family is all about," said Sioux City Market Director Mark Stuck.

