Mr. Goodfellow: Baird
View Comments

Mr. Goodfellow: Baird

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Goodfellows Baird

Baird has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. Employees, seated from left, Dawn Gengler, Lori Brown and Cathi Swan, and standing, Jay Morrison, Thomas Brophy, Sheenah Tonga, Jane Hubbard, Stephanie Carter, Jeff Pedersen, Suzi Tucker, Gail Bivens-Rose and Mark Stuck are shown Dec. 17 at the Sioux City offices of the financial advising company.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Baird

DONATION: $2,250

ABOUT THE DONOR: At Baird, we know from experience that people who care make a difference. And when those people work together in true partnership toward common goals, they can make great things happen. We salute the efforts of Goodfellow Charities who share our commitment to improving and enriching lives. Nine financial advisers and six support staffers work in the Sioux City Baird office.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are excited to begin our 10th year as Baird in Siouxland. Baird is a fantastic client and community-focused firm. Mr. Goodfellow Charities and its positive impact on those in need in our community is what the Baird family is all about," said Sioux City Market Director Mark Stuck.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News