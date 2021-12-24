 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing

Mr. Goodfellow: Baird

  • 0
2021 Goodfellows Baird

Baird has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows charity. Team members seated from left; Sheenah Tonga and Dawn Gengler and standing, from left, Thomas Brophy, Jay Morrison, Dan Holzrichter, Jane Hubbard, Jeff Pedersen, Steph Chapman, Mark Stuck, Adam Dean and John DenBeste, are shown Dec. 7. Not present for the photo are Gail Bivens-Rose, Chris Holman and Cathi Swan.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Baird

DONATION: $2,550

ABOUT THE DONOR: At Baird, we know from experience that people who care make a difference. And when those people work together in true partnership toward common goals, they can make great things happen. We salute the efforts of Goodfellow Charities who share our commitment to improving and enriching lives.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are excited to begin our 12th year as Baird in Siouxland. Baird is a fantastic client and community-focused firm. Mr. Goodfellow Charities and its positive impact on those in need in our community is what the Baird family is all about," said Sioux City Market Director Mark Stuck.

 

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News