 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mr. Goodfellow: Baird
View Comments

Mr. Goodfellow: Baird

{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Goodfellow Baird

Baird has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity. Employees of the investment and financial services firm, seated from left, Sheenah Tonga and Cathi Swan and standing from left, Jay Morrison, Stephanie Chapman, Lori Brown, Jane Hubbard, Gail Bivens-Rose, Mark Stuck, Adam Dean are shown Dec. 8, 2020, at their Sioux City offices.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Baird

DONATION: $2,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: At Baird, we know from experience that people who care make a difference. And when those people work together in true partnership toward common goals, they can make great things happen. We salute the efforts of Goodfellow Charities who share our commitment to improving and enriching lives.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are excited to begin our 11th year as Baird in Siouxland. Baird is a fantastic client and community-focused firm. Mr. Goodfellow Charities and its positive impact on those in need in our community is what the Baird family is all about," said Sioux City Market Director Mark Stuck.

 

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News