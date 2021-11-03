 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Besser Company

2021 Goodfellow Besser Company

Besser Company has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows charity. Employees from left, Penny Noble, Grant Fluent, Jerry Beaver, Marie Simmons, Sam Schweigert, Chris Ziegler, Nate Hemmingsen, Tony Haukap and Aaron Freeman are shown Oct. 18 at the company's Sioux City plant.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Besser Company

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Started as a Sioux City-based business in 1909, Besser has evolved into a company that manufactures quality concrete products that are used around the world.

DONOR COMMENT: "As an employee-owned company, we want to see our charitable dollars go to organizations that are meaningful to our employees as well as to the community," said Besser's Penny Noble. "We are thrilled to be contributing to Goodfellow Charities."

