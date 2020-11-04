Mr. Goodfellow: Besser Company

ABOUT THE DONOR: Started as a Sioux City-based business in 1909, Besser has evolved into a company that manufactures quality concrete products that are used around the world.

DONOR COMMENT: "As an employee-owned company, we want to see our charitable dollars go to organizations that are meaningful to our employees as well as to the community," said Besser's Penny Noble. "We are thrilled to be contributing to Goodfellow Charities."