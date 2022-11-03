 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Besser Company

2022 Goodfellows Besser Company

Besser Company has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity.  

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Besser Company

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Started as a Sioux City-based business in 1909, Besser has evolved into a company that manufactures quality concrete products that are used around the world.

 

