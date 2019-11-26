Mr. Goodfellow: Blackbird Bend Casino
0 comments

Mr. Goodfellow: Blackbird Bend Casino

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Goodfellows Blackbird Bend Casino

Blackbird Bend Casino has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. Front row, left to right: Charlene Woodhull, Alex Alexander, Brad Appleton, Brian Sargeant, and Dana Coyle. Back row, left to right: Lonnie Grant, Durward Wolfe, Mike Krysl, Russell Morrison, Jim Robbins, Callan Baxter, Samantha Goodbird, and Greg Wohlert. They are shown Nov. 21 at the casino near Onawa, Iowa.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Blackbird Bend Casino

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Proudly hosted by the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and Iowa, the Blackbird Bend Corporation operates two gaming operations, Blackbird Bend Casino near Onawa, Iowa, and Lucky 77 Casino in Walthill, Nebraska. Blackbird Bend offers guests hundreds of slot machines, electronic table games, live blackjack, and a full-service restaurant. The casino also operates an Events Center for concerts and other entertainment as well as private functions.

DONOR COMMENT: "Blackbird Bend Corporation is honored to take part in this very worthy cause," said Brad Appleton, Chief Operating Officer. "We are very grateful to our guests who have helped us realize great success in the gaming industry. At the same time, it is a very important part of our mission to share the fruits of our accomplishments by giving back to the community — particularly to those most in need."

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News