Mr. Goodfellow: Blackbird Bend Casino

ABOUT THE DONOR: Proudly hosted by the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and Iowa, the Blackbird Bend Corporation operates two gaming operations, Blackbird Bend Casino near Onawa, Iowa, and Lucky 77 Casino in Walthill, Nebraska. Blackbird Bend offers guests hundreds of slot machines, electronic table games, live blackjack, and a full-service restaurant. The casino also operates an Events Center for concerts and other entertainment as well as private functions.

DONOR COMMENT: "Blackbird Bend Corporation is honored to take part in this very worthy cause," said Brad Appleton, Chief Operating Officer. "We are very grateful to our guests who have helped us realize great success in the gaming industry. At the same time, it is a very important part of our mission to share the fruits of our accomplishments by giving back to the community — particularly to those most in need."