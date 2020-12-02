 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mr. Goodfellow: Bomgaars
View Comments

Mr. Goodfellow: Bomgaars

{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Goodfellow Bomgaars

Bomgaars has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity. A group of employees are shown Oct. 21 at the retailer's corporate offices in Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Bomgaars

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Bomgaars Supply is a family-owned and operated farm and ranch retailer with 96 locations in seven states across the Midwest. It is based in Sioux City and has been in business since 1952.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are proud to support this and many other local organizations in Siouxland. Mr. Goodfellow is an especially worthwhile cause bringing joy and light to children who so desperately need it."

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News