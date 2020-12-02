Mr. Goodfellow: Bomgaars

DONOR: Bomgaars

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Bomgaars Supply is a family-owned and operated farm and ranch retailer with 96 locations in seven states across the Midwest. It is based in Sioux City and has been in business since 1952.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are proud to support this and many other local organizations in Siouxland. Mr. Goodfellow is an especially worthwhile cause bringing joy and light to children who so desperately need it."

