Mr. Goodfellow: Bomgaars

DONOR: Bomgaars

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Bomgaars Supply is a family-owned and operated farm and ranch retailer with 107 locations in eight states across the Midwest. It is based in Sioux City and has been in business since 1952.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are proud to support this and many other local organizations in Siouxland. Mr. Goodfellow Charities provides a very important service and is one that closely aligns with the missions we support."

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0