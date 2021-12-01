 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Bomgaars

2021 Goodfellows Bomgaars

Bomgaars has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows charity. A group of employees are shown Oct. 19 at the retailer's Sioux City headquarters.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Bomgaars

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Bomgaars Supply is a family-owned and operated farm and ranch retailer with 107 locations in eight states across the Midwest. It is based in Sioux City and has been in business since 1952.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are proud to support this and many other local organizations in Siouxland. Mr. Goodfellow Charities provides a very important service and is one that closely aligns with the missions we support."

