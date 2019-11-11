Mr. Goodfellow: Bruening Eye Specialists
Mr. Goodfellow: Bruening Eye Specialists

Bruening Eye Specialists has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. Dr. Beth Bruening and Dr. Thomas Pratt, middle row center, and employees are shown Oct. 28 at the ophthalmology practice's Sioux City office.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Bruening Eye Specialists

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Bruening Eye Specialists provides ophthalmology and optometry services for the whole family. They have two locations, one in the Dunes and one in Morningside. Dr. Bruening’s specialty is general ophthalmology, but she excels in cataract surgery, blepharoplasty (droopy lid surgery) and LASIK surgery. In addition, both locations have a full optical shop. Dr. Pratt not only provides routine vision care, but can also see and treat medical eye diseases as well.

DONOR COMMENT: “We support the Goodfellow campaign and all they do to help the Siouxland children. We are honored to take part in giving back to the community,” said practice administrator Rhonda Cash.

