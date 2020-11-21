Mr. Goodfellow: Bruening Eye Specialists

DONOR: Bruening Eye Specialists
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Bruening Eye Specialists provides ophthalmology and optometry services for the whole family. They have two locations, one in the Dunes and one in Morningside. Dr. Bruening’s specialty is general ophthalmology, but she excels in cataract surgery, blepharoplasty (droopy lid surgery) and LASIK surgery. In addition, both locations have a full optical shop. Dr. Pratt and Dr. Rudloff not only provide routine vision care, but can also see and treat medical eye diseases as well.
DONOR COMMENT: “We support the Goodfellow campaign and all they do to help the Siouxland children. We are honored to take part in giving back to the community,” said practice administrator Rhonda Cash.
