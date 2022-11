ABOUT THE DONOR: Bruening Eye Specialists provides ophthalmology and optometry services for the whole family. The practice has two locations, one in Dakota Dunes and one in Morningside. Dr. Bruening and Dr. Kuiper's specialty is general ophthalmology, they excel in cataract surgery, diabetic eye disease, macular degeneration, and LASIK. Dr. Pratt and Dr. Rudloff provide excellent routine vision care and we have a full optical shop at both locations.