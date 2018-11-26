DONOR: Bruening Eye Specialists
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Bruening Eye Specialists provides ophthalmology and optometry services, for the whole family, in Dakota Dunes and Sioux City areas. They have two locations, one in the Dunes and a new office in Morningside. In addition, both locations have a full optical shop. Dr. Bruening’s specialty is general ophthalmology but she excels in cataract surgery, blepharoplasty (droopy lid surgery) and LASIK surgery. Dr. Pratt not only provides routine vision eye exams but can also see and treat medical eye diseases.
DONOR COMMENT: “It has always been important to Dr. Bruening to provide excellent care to her patients along with contributing to the community. This Goodfellow donation provides such a great service to those in need and we are proud to help in any way we can," said practice administrator Rhonda Cash.