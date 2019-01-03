Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goofellows CF Industries

CF Industries has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Shown from left, Tony Moeller, Renee Lyon, Shelby Breker, Richard Korthuis, Terry Knapp, Shane Shook, Mark Kisling and Amber Denman-Weathers.

 Handout

DONOR: CF Industries Port Neal Complex

AMOUNT: $2,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: CF Industries is a leading global fertilizer and chemical company with 3,000 employees operating world-class manufacturing complexes in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's Port Neal Complex in Sergeant Bluff produces nitrogen-based fertilizers that allow farmers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota to nourish the crops that help feed the world.

DONOR COMMENT: "CF's team at Port Neal values the mission of the Mr. Goodfellow charity," said Brenda Godfredson, human resources manager. "We're grateful for the opportunity to make Christmas a little brighter for kids in our community."

