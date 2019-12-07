Mr. Goodfellow: CF Industries Port Neal Complex

DONOR: CF Industries Port Neal Complex
AMOUNT: $2,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: CF Industries is a leading global fertilizer and chemical company with 3,000 employees operating world-class manufacturing complexes in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's Port Neal Complex in Sergeant Bluff produces nitrogen-based fertilizers that allow farmers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota to nourish the crops that help feed the world.
DONOR COMMENT: "CF's team at Port Neal values the mission of the Mr. Goodfellow charity," said Brenda Godfredson, human resources manager. "We're grateful for the opportunity to make Christmas a little brighter for kids in our community."
