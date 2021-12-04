 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: CF Industries Port Neal Complex

CF Industries has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows charity. A group of CF Industries team members are shown Nov. 29 at the company's Port Neal fertilizer facility.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: CF Industries Port Neal Complex

AMOUNT: $2,500

ABOUT THE DONOR: CF Industries is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, emissions abatement, fertilizer, and other industrial applications. We operate manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient, and flexible in the world and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. The company's Port Neal complex in Sergeant Bluff produces nitrogen-based fertilizers that allow farmers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota to nourish the crops that help feed the world. Our 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving our strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world’s most advantaged hydrogen and nitrogen platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value.

DONOR COMMENT: "CF Industries Port Neal values the mission of the Mr. Goodfellow charity and we are grateful for the opportunity to help brighten the Christmas holiday for the children of Siouxland."

