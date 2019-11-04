NAME: Chesterman Co.
AMOUNT OF DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Chesterman Co has been serving Coca-Cola since 1904, and is a fifth generation family company which is independently-owned and operated. Chesterman Co. is a Coca-Cola bottling company based in Sioux City. We strive to build and retain relationships with our customers by providing the highest quality goods and services in the beverage and food industries that we serve.
DONOR COMMENT: "We are proud to support this and many other local organizations in Siouxland. Mr. Goodfellow is an especially worthwhile cause, bringing joy and light to children who so desperately need it. We must work with our partners and organizations to make our communities better places to live."