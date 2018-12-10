DONOR: Crary, Huff, Ringgenberg, Hartnett & Storm, P.C.
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: The Crary Huff Law Firm was founded in 1896 and has grown into one of the largest law firms in the Siouxland area. The firm has a diverse team of attorneys providing legal services from offices in Sioux City and Dakota Dunes. Over the course of more than a century, Crary Huff has developed a deep commitment to its clients and to Siouxland. The firm utilizes a team approach and provides legal services on a wide range of matters. Crary Huff’s mission statement is "Our experience. Your solutions."
DONOR COMMENT: "We are honored to give back to the community that has supported the Crary Huff Law Firm for over 100 years. We are also committed to this community, as shown by our recent move to a new downtown location in Sioux City so that we can continue to serve the needs of Siouxland," said Dan Hartnett, President of the firm.