Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows Crary Huff Attorneys at Law
Buy Now

Crary Huff Attorneys at Law has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Shown Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at the Sioux City, Iowa, firm are, from left, Dan Hartnett, Marci Iseminger, David Briese, Mike Schmiedt, Sabrina Sayler, Darrell Jesse, Mick Connealy, Laura Schmitt, Sharese Whitesell, Jeremy Saint and Cody McCullough. Not shown are Larry Storm and Dennis Ringgenberg. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Crary, Huff, Ringgenberg, Hartnett & Storm, P.C.

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Crary Huff Law Firm was founded in 1896 and has grown into one of the largest law firms in the Siouxland area. The firm has a diverse team of attorneys providing legal services from offices in Sioux City and Dakota Dunes. Over the course of more than a century, Crary Huff has developed a deep commitment to its clients and to Siouxland. The firm utilizes a team approach and provides legal services on a wide range of matters. Crary Huff’s mission statement is "Our experience. Your solutions."

DONOR COMMENT: "We are honored to give back to the community that has supported the Crary Huff Law Firm for over 100 years. We are also committed to this community, as shown by our recent move to a new downtown location in Sioux City so that we can continue to serve the needs of Siouxland," said Dan Hartnett, President of the firm.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County and education reporter

Load comments