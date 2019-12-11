Mr. Goodfellow: Crary Huff Law

DONOR: Crary, Huff, Ringgenberg, Hartnett & Storm, P.C.
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: The Crary Huff Law Firm was founded in 1896 and has grown into one of the largest law firms in Siouxland. The firm has a diverse team of attorneys and support professionals providing legal services from offices in Sioux City and Dakota Dunes. Over the course of more than a century, Crary Huff has developed a deep commitment to its clients and to Siouxland. The firm utilizes a team approach and provides legal services on a wide range of matters.
DONOR COMMENT: "We are honored to give back to the community that has supported the Crary Huff Law Firm for over 100 years," said Dan Hartnett, president of the firm.
