Mr. Goodfellow: Crary Huff Law

2021 Goodfellows Crary Huff Attorneys At Law

Crary Huff Attorneys At Law has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. Attorneys and staff are shown Dec. 13 at the downtown offices of the Sioux City law firm.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Crary, Huff, Ringgenberg, Hartnett & Storm, P.C.

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Crary Huff Law Firm was founded in 1896 and has grown into one of the largest law firms in Siouxland. The firm has a team of attorneys and support professionals with diverse areas of experience providing legal services from offices in Sioux City and Dakota Dunes. Over the course of more than a century, Crary Huff has developed a deep commitment to its clients and to Siouxland. The firm utilizes a team approach and provides legal services on a wide range of matters.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are honored to give back to the community that has supported the Crary Huff Law Firm for almost 125 years," said Dan Hartnett, president of the firm.

