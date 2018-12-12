Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows Deck Law
Deck Law LLP staff are shown at the firm's Sioux City office. From left: Robert Deck, Polly Van Beek, Jennifer Divis and Jessica Noll. Deck Law has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Deck Law LLP

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Deck Law LLP is a multifaceted law firm offering services in the areas of criminal law, domestic relations, bankruptcy, personal injury, probate, real estate and general litigation. Our attorneys have over 55 years of combined experience; therefore, Deck Law can handle all your legal needs in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

DONOR COMMENT: This is Deck Law’s fifth year contributing to the Goodfellows Charities and we are pleased again to be part of this wonderful cause. We are blessed to be able to lend our support to this organization, which provides joy and hope at this special time of year.

