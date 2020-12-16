 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Deck Law
Deck Law has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows Charity. From left, Jennifer Divis, Jessica Noll, Polly Van Beek and Robert Deck are shown Dec. 19, 2019 at the Sioux City law firm.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Deck Law PLC

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Deck Law PLC is a multi-faceted law firm offering services in the areas of criminal law, domestic relations, personal injury, probate, real estate and general litigation. Our attorneys have over 60 years of combined experience. Therefore, Deck Law can handle all your legal needs in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

DONOR COMMENT: "This is Deck Law’s seventh year contributing to the Goodfellows Charities and we are pleased again to be part of this wonderful cause. We are blessed to be able to lend our support to this organization, which provides joy and hope at this special time of year."

 

