DONOR: The Division 687 Foundation
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: The Division 687 Foundation is made up of BLET 687 member engineers and trainmen who work for the BNSF Railway in Sioux City and Sioux Falls as well as Osmond, Neb.
DONOR COMMENT: "Our foundation was started in October 2017, with approximately 70 members as well as a desire to give back to the Siouxland community we live and work in. We are just getting started and learning our way. Starting the holiday season with (charities like) Goodfellow keep resources local."