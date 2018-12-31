Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows Division 687
BLET Division 687, made up of BNSF Railway engineers and trainmen, has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Members are shown in Sioux City on Dec. 11.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: The Division 687 Foundation

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Division 687 Foundation is made up of BLET 687 member engineers and trainmen who work for the BNSF Railway in Sioux City and Sioux Falls as well as Osmond, Neb.

DONOR COMMENT: "Our foundation was started in October 2017, with approximately 70 members as well as a desire to give back to the Siouxland community we live and work in. We are just getting started and learning our way. Starting the holiday season with (charities like) Goodfellow keep resources local."

