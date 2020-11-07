 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: DIVVY Services
Mr. Goodfellow: DIVVY Services

2020 Goodfellow Divvy Services

Divvy Services has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity. Employees of the consumer electronics refurbisher and reseller company are shown Oct. 13 at their Sioux City offices.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: 

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: DIVVY was rebranded in 2014. The company's core business was rooted in the reverse logistics industry and has since grown to become one of the world's largest refurbishers and resellers of consumer electronics.

DONOR COMMENT: "As a growing member of the Siouxland community it is important for us to do our part for the betterment of the community.  With all of the challenges people are facing this year, it is our desire to bring some holiday spirit to the children of Siouxland."

 

