Mr. Goodfellow: EFS Group Wealth Management
2020 Goodfellows EFS Group Wealth Management

EFS Group Wealth Management has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity. From left, Marc Geels, Don Heilbuth, Rebecca Suhr, Stephanie Drost, Cari Kellen, Bryon Oiens and Dana Baldridge are shown Nov. 2, 2020, at their Sioux City offices.

 Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: EFS Group Wealth Management

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: EFS Group Wealth Management is a local, independent financial firm. We specialize in helping people prepare and transition into retirement. We offer education and experience advice that will help you make good decision for a successful retirement.

DONOR COMMENT: "EFS Group Wealth Management has been a part of the Sioux City community for more than 30 years and consistently supports a variety of charities throughout the years.  We are honored to be a part of Mr. Goodfellow. This charity is a great way for us to give to those who are in need."

