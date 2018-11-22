DONOR: EFS Group Wealth Management
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: EFS Group Wealth Management is a local, independent financial firm. We specialize in helping people prepare and transition into retirement. We offer education and experienced advice that will help you make good decisions for a successful retirement.
DONOR COMMENT: "EFS Group Wealth Management has been a part of the Sioux City community for over 30 years and consistently supports a variety of charities throughout the years. We are honored to be a part of Mr. Goodfellow. This charity is a great way for us to give to those who are in need."