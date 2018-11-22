Try 3 months for $3
2018 Goodfellows EFS Group
EFS Group Wealth Management officials are shown Oct. 29 at the Sioux City business. Front row from left, Rebecca Suhr, Cari Kellen and Stephanie Drost. Back row from left, Marc Geels, Dana Baldridge, Don Heilbuth and Bryon Oines. EFS has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: EFS Group Wealth Management

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: EFS Group Wealth Management is a local, independent financial firm. We specialize in helping people prepare and transition into retirement. We offer education and experienced advice that will help you make good decisions for a successful retirement. 

DONOR COMMENT: "EFS Group Wealth Management has been a part of the Sioux City community for over 30 years and consistently supports a variety of charities throughout the years.  We are honored to be a part of Mr. Goodfellow. This charity is a great way for us to give to those who are in need."

